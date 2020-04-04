Baylor assistant football coach Joey McGuire has been inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
McGuire has been on Baylor’s coaching staff the last four years and is currently serving as outside linebackers coach after winning three state championships at Cedar Hill High School in 2006, 2013 and 2014. He compiled a 141-42 record as a high school coach.
McGuire is joined in the 2020 class by former Denton Ryan football coach Joey Florence, former Duncanville coach Bob Alpert, former Plano coach Gerald Brence, former Midland Lee coach John Parchman and former Wichita Falls coach Joe Bob Tyler.
A banquet for the Hall of Honor inductees will be held on July 18 in conjunction with the annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention which will take place July 19-21, 2020 in San Antonio.
