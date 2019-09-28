Perhaps Matt Rhule had a hunch when he told his Baylor players Saturday morning that redshirt freshman John Mayers was going to kick the winning field goal against Iowa State.
Rhule might think about getting into the prediction business more often.
With a strong wind blowing into his face, Mayers drilled a 38-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining to lift the Bears to a thrilling 23-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 opener on a hot afternoon at McLane Stadium.
It was a field goal Mayers will never forget since it was the first of his college career after missing his first two attempts this season, including bad misfire on a 38-yard attempt in the first quarter.
“Best moment of my life so far, I think,” Mayers said. “That was good to get another chance because a lot of times you don’t as a kicker. You either make it or miss it. The offense did a heckuva job to get the ball down there. I got my opportunity and was glad to convert for the team.”
As for his prediction, Rhule was glad he was dead on because Mayers’ kick lifted the Bears to a 4-0 record.
“They all think I have something figured out, where I was just guessing to be honest,” Rhule said. “I’m proud of him. You have to trust your players to make plays, and he went out and nailed it.”
Mayers’ field goal was reminiscent of Chris Callahan’s 28-yard field goal as time expired to beat TCU, 61-58, in the Bears’ first season at McLane Stadium in 2014. Ironically, Mayers and Callahan are friends.
“That was actually my freshman year of high school, homecoming weekend,” said Mayers, a Flower Mound Marcus graduate. “I was eating with 30 or 40 of my high school friends. I was watching on my phone at the dinner table. Of course, I’ve been a Baylor fan my whole life so I was really hoping he would make it, and he did. I know him personally too. He’s a great guy.”
After Mayers missed the first-quarter field goal, Rhule elected to go for it on a pair of fourth-down situations instead of sending Mayers out to kick. But Mayers is glad his coach had confidence in him to kick the game winner, especially into such a strong wind.
“It was coming in my face really strong, about 10-15 mph if I had to guess, but I knew if I hit a good ball I had the leg for it,” Mayers said. “It started out hugging the right post a little bit. But I think the wind helped it curl toward the end at the middle. I hit it pretty good and it went in.”
The Bears didn’t seal the win over the Cyclones (2-2) until James Lockhart sacked quarterback Brock Purdy after they had moved to Baylor’s 44 with eight seconds remaining.
Purdy fumbled and Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch pounced on it with two seconds remaining.
“I like it when the game’s on the defense,” Lockhart said. “I like the pressure, and not just me but the rest of the defensive players. We really embrace when the game’s on the line and the pressure’s on us. I think the defense really stepped up when we really needed to make plays.”
The Bears looked like they would beat the Cyclones handily when they opened up a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter behind Charlie Brewer’s three touchdown passes.
But the Cyclones answered with three straight touchdown drives, beginning with Johnnie Lang’s three-yard scoring run with 14:34 left in the game that ended an impressive six-play, 75-yard drive.
Purdy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Lang along the right sideline to cut Baylor’s lead to 20-14 with 7:24 remaining. They took a 21-20 lead when Brock hit tight end Charlie Kolar near the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown with 3:45 remaining.
But Brewer methodically moved the Bears downfield by hitting seven passes, including four to sophomore receiver Tyquan Thornton, who set career highs with 11 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears converted three third-down situations and were finally stopped at Iowa State’s 21 before Mayers nailed the game-winning kick.
“You’ve got to, as a quarterback, absolutely love having the ball in your hands to go win the game,” Brewer said. “I try to pride myself on that. To be an effective quarterback, I’ve got to go win the game at the end. Our receivers and O-line did tremendous on that drive. They’re the ones that made that happen.”
Brewer finished 26 of 45 for 307 yards and the three touchdown passes while also rushing for 29 yards on 13 attempts. Purdy had similar numbers for Iowa State as he hit 27 of 45 for 342 yards and two touchdowns.
“Not too many quarterbacks in the country can do what Charlie does,” Lockhart said. “Outside of what he does on the field, that’s what everyone loves, but in the locker room he’s such a great guy. He’s a good guy to be around, he’s fun to be around. He definitely cares for his teammates. So we’re very thankful to have him.”
After getting nowhere offensively for most of the first half, the Bears put together an impressive 12-play, 68-yard drive on their last possession of the second quarter to break the scoreless tie.
It ended with Brewer’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims that he floated over Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson into the left corner of the end zone to give the Bears a 7-0 lead with 58 seconds remaining.
Rhule originally sent in Mayers to attempt a 35-yard field goal on fourth-and-five at the 18, but changed his mind. The gamble paid off as Brewer hit Chris Platt for seven yards for a first down at the 11 to set up the touchdown pass to Mims.
The Cyclones hustled downfield to Baylor’s 32 as Purdy hit four passes for 42 yards. But Lynch blocked Connor Assalley’s 49-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
The Bears looked just as efficient on their opening drive of the third quarter as they moved 75 yards on 12 plays to take a 13-0 lead. John Lovett converted a fourth-and-one at the Iowa State 40 with a two-yard run up the middle.
Brewer then converted third-and-16 by hitting RJ Sneed along the left sideline before lofting a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mims on the left side of the end zone. Mims finished with six catches for 106 yards and two scores.
The PAT failed when the snap sailed past holder Skyler Wetzel’s hands, but the Bears were in control with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
Late in the third quarter, the Bears pieced together their longest drive of the day as they moved 90 yards on seven plays. Brewer’s best pass of the drive was his 35-yarder to Thornton over the Iowa State defense for a touchdown to open up a 20-0 lead with 1:26 left in the third quarter.
After their big win, the Bears hope to carry the momentum on the road to face Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan.
“I thought today was our day, and I’m proud of our guys,” Rhule said. “Not just because they won, but I thought the composure, the class, the toughness, they never cracked. They stayed together.”
