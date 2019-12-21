After walking on as a Baylor linebacker in 2015, the wheels started turning in Ross Matiscik’s head when he saw the Detroit Lions picked Baylor long snapper Jimmy Landes in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft.
Was that even possible?
Matiscik had only been long snapping for kicks and punts for a couple of months during the Bears’ spring drills. Not only was it a chance for Matiscik to get on the field, he began thinking about long snapping as a potential NFL career.
“I really just wanted to get on the field,” Matiscik said. “But once Jimmy left, I was thinking you can actually get drafted and make a living. The door kind of opened up. First I got on the field and then I got a scholarship. I did that and ran with it and over time I got pretty good at it.”
Now a fifth-year senior, Matiscik is hoping to get a shot to play in the NFL next season. Even if he isn’t drafted, he’ll likely be invited to try out as a long snapper at an NFL team’s camp.
But for now, Matiscik is enjoying the best of both worlds.
When all-Big 12 linebacker Clay Johnston went down with a midseason knee injury, the Bears needed another linebacker and it didn’t take long for Matiscik to offer his services to linebackers coach Mike Siravo.
Backing up the talented trio of Terrel Bernard, Jordan Williams and Blake Lynch, Matiscik has made a solid contribution with 13 tackles, including three in the Bears’ 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.
Matiscik sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in Baylor’s 24-10 win and recovered a fumbled Kansas punt after running downfield following his snap to Issac Power. Both were a big thrill for a guy who spends most of his time making sure his snaps are clean and direct.
“I didn’t think at the start of the year, I’d be on the sack board or the turnover board,” Matiscik said. “But I’m on both right now. It’s cool that I can go out there and play defense and fly around and change from being a long snapper to be a hard hitting linebacker.”
Matt Rhule quickly saw Matiscik’s value to the team as a long snapper after taking over as Baylor’s head coach in December 2016 and put him on scholarship the following spring.
But Rhule is getting a bonus since Matiscik can also contribute at linebacker.
"He's a great snapper, and I look forward to watching him snap at the next level,” Rhule said. “I really thought he could be a special linebacker. Ross has been unbelievable, and we think he is a great linebacker. .”
It’s meant a lot to Matiscik to reunite with longtime friends and teammates in the linebacker room during his final season.
“They’re my brothers,” Matiscik said. “That room is really close-knit. We always have each other’s back at the end of the day. J-Will, Blake and Clay, I came in with them five years ago. They’re my good friends.”
This isn’t the first time Matiscik has played linebacker for the Bears. He started the first two games of the 2018 season against Abilene Christian and UTSA and played as a backup the rest of the year.
But this season, Matiscik had planned to focus solely on long snapping before Johnston went down with his injury.
“He loves playing linebacker,” said Marty Matiscik, Ross’ father. “After last year, he had a hard decision whether to play linebacker or concentrate on long snapping. Ross biggest fear was getting injured.”
Matiscik comes from a family of linebackers since older brother Paine and younger brother Brent also played linebacker at McKinney Boyd High School. Ross was a two-time all-district and honorable mention all-state linebacker before graduating in 2015.
Marty was a fullback at Bowling Green University in the late 1980s, and his sons have inherited the football gene. While the boys were growing up, it wasn’t unusual for them to start impromptu football games that could get a little rough. Competition was a big thing in the Matiscik household and Marty sometimes had to separate them.
“Many times I had someone in a half nelson, so someone wouldn’t be killed,” Marty laughed. “But they loved each other.”
Watching Paine play linebacker gave Ross plenty of motivation as he developed his skills at the position.
“I really worked with Paine, but my sons started teaching themselves after Paine,” Marty said. “He had the tackling record at McKinney Boyd and Ross wanted to beat that if he could. He would use his brother’s success and always wanted to do better than that.”
The three brothers all walked on to college teams beginning with Paine at Rice in 2013 followed by Ross at Baylor in 2015 and most recently Brent, who is a freshman at TCU. As the middle son, Ross has played against both brothers at Baylor.
“I’m 2-0 against them, so I always remind them at Thanksgiving,” Ross said.
Ross was offered scholarships to schools like Central Arkansas and SFA out of McKinney Boyd, but he wanted to play at a high level NCAA Division I school and decided to come to Baylor as a preferred walk-on since former linebackers coach Jim Gush had stayed in touch with him.
“No D-I schools were willing to take a shot at me, which I was kind of mad about,” Matiscik said. “But Coach Gush really talked to me through the whole process, and I really liked Baylor and came on a visit. I ended up walking on here because I wanted to play big-time football. My parents helped me out a lot, and I was blessed to be in the financial situation where they could help me out.”
During the spring of 2016, Landes showed Matsicik how to long snap and he tested out his new skill with roommate and Baylor punter Drew Galitz. Galitz told then-Baylor coach Art Briles about Matiscik’s long snapping potential, an area of need for the Bears since Landes was graduating.
“I was sitting in class and Coach Briles texted me and said ‘Hey, come out here a little early because I want to see you long snap,’” Matiscik said. “I went out there and long snapped and he was like ‘All right, you’re going to snap next year. No more playing linebacker for you.’”
When Matiscik told his father about his new position, Marty didn’t know how to react. But he was open to the idea since it was a chance for Ross to get on the field.
“I didn’t know what to think,” Marty said. “Special teams were nothing I could help him with. I never played any. In high school, that was like the kid on the soccer team who came over and kicked. But I told him ‘If it could get you on the field it’s great. If there’s any potential to go to the next level, that would be something great.”
Ross began looking for any advice he could find about long snapping and got in touch with former Baylor defensive end Justin Snow, a long snapper for the Indianapolis Colts for 12 seasons beginning in 2000.
“Jimmy (Landes) gave me some pointers here and there and then I got connected with Justin Snow,” Matiscik said. “He’s come here before and I’ve also met him in Dallas a few times, and I kind of got the hang of it. The basis is playing catch between your legs. Just aim at a target and throw the ball there, that’s all you got to do. Just be accurate.”
Matiscik has been near flawless as a long snapper over the last four years and has learned that part of his job is to be a counselor to Baylor’s kickers and punters. His experience has been especially valuable this year since kicker John Mayers and punter Issac Power are redshirt freshmen.
Mayers has been especially effective as he’s nailed 16 of 19 field goals, including several at critical times like his career-long 51-yarder that tied TCU in the fourth quarter, leading to Baylor’s 29-23 overtime win in Fort Worth.
“I kind of try to tell them you’ve got this, you’ve done it a million times,” Matiscik said. “I actually roomed with Chris Callahan, who was a veteran kicker for us. He just said you’ve snapped it a million times, just go out and do it in a game. It’s kind of funny how the roles have reversed. Now I’m a senior talking to freshmen.”
Though both Galitz and Power have forced a lot of fair catches with their punts over the years, the urge to nail the return man is always on the table for Matiscik.
“Drew forced a lot of fair catches and Issac does too, so I kind of get mad at them sometimes because it takes me out of the spotlight,” Matiscik said. “But every once in a while I get a free shot at a returner.”
When Matiscik is back home in McKinney watching NFL games with his family, they’ve seen how focused he gets when the long snapper steps on the field and does his business.
“My whole family watches now,” Matiscik said. “When it’s fourth down, everybody knows to be quiet to see how the kicking operation goes. Before you never noticed it, but once you start doing it that’s all you think about. It’s fourth down, let’s see how he does.”
Matiscik earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor in supply chain management in August 2018 and received his master’s degree in information systems Saturday. He never thought that snapping the ball would help make it all possible.
Matiscik is looking forward to playing his final college game against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. In a way, he and the rest of Baylor’s fifth-year seniors like center Sam Tecklenburg have come full circle because the Bears were in the running for the Sugar Bowl when they were freshmen in 2015, played on a 1-11 team in 2017, and now will be playing in the Sugar Bowl for real to finish their college careers.
“Sam and I were talking about our freshman year when we were so close to going to the Sugar Bowl and it kind of fell through at the end of the year,” Matiscik said. “This year we’ve closed a lot of doors as far as beating Texas and winning at TCU. A lot of those wins we’ve been chasing our whole careers we kind of got this year. It’s cool to see it happen on this kind of a note at New Orleans where we’ve wanted to go for five years, and now we’ve got the opportunity to go against an SEC team.”
