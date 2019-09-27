Baylor announced that fourth-year junior forward Mario Kegler has been suspended from the men’s basketball program in accordance with athletics department policy, and has elected to pursue a pro career.
Baylor officials had no further comment Friday.
The 6-7 Kegler was expected to be a key contributor to this year’s team after finishing third in scoring and rebounding last year with 10.5 and 5.8 per game in 27 games, which were all starts.
Kegler was suspended the first six games last season for an undisclosed violation of team rules.
He played just one season for the Bears after beginning his career at Mississippi State, where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 2016-17. He redshirted in 2017-18 under NCAA rules following his transfer from Mississippi State.
Even with the loss of Kegler, Baylor should be well-stocked at forward with Tristan Clark returning to action following last year’s season-ending knee injury, along with veterans Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie and Matthew Mayer. Freshman forward Jordan Turner could also make an impact.
