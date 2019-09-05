The 17th-ranked Baylor volleyball team picked up another sweep, taking down Syracuse, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23, at the HotelRed Invitational on Thursday. The Bears (3-0) have yet to drop a set this year.
Baylor had a season-best .349 hitting percentage with only eight attacking errors on the night.
Yossiana Pressley led the Bears with 11 kills, while four other BU players had six or more. Shelly Stafford and Gia Milana had seven kills each, and Marieke van der Mark and Kara McGee had six apiece.
Baylor will get its stiffest test of the season on Friday when it plays No. 4 Wisconsin.
