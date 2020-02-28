HOUSTON – A Big Mack attack around midday on Friday proved plenty satisfying for the Baylor baseball team.
Baylor’s Mack Mueller slugged a pair of home runs as the Bears popped Missouri, 4-2, in the opener of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Houston College Classic at Minute Maid Park. It was the first multi-homer game in the Baylor career of the senior Mueller, who’s in his second season with the Bears after transferring from Cisco.
Mueller’s bombs and some steady pitching assured that Baylor (6-3) would make a successful debut in the Houston Classic. The games only get tougher from here this weekend, as the Bears will play No. 11 LSU on Saturday and No. 6 Arkansas on Sunday.
“Mack has just never been fully healthy for us," Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. "Last season he was coming off a back injury and this fall he had a broken jaw. And last year he just didn’t have a chance for a lot of opportunities with the likes of seniors Cole Haring and Richard Cunningham in the outfield.
"But we’ve always thought there was a lot of pop in his swing and getting a chance as an everyday starter, he is getting to show his full potential.”
The score was tied 2-2 through five innings when Mueller gave the Bears the lead for good in the sixth inning. He swatted the first offering of the inning from Mizzou’s Ian Bedell to the Crawford Boxes in Minute Maid’s short left-field porch. The solo homer gave Baylor a 3-2 edge.
But he wasn’t done. In the bottom of the eighth, Mueller stretched out and walloped his second longball of the day. This one traveled to the deepest part of Minute Maid in left-center, with the ball bouncing off the facade well above the yellow line that distinguishes an extra-base hit from a round-tripper. The leadoff homer gave Baylor some insurance, extending the lead to 4-2.
That gives Mueller a team-leading three home runs on the season, one ahead of both Chase Wehsener and Andy Thomas.
Baylor’s pitchers teamed up on an effective outing. Paul Dickens started the game and yielded four hits and two runs in five innings, striking out six and walking three. It was a much-improved performance for the senior left-hander, who walked seven and didn’t make it through the fourth inning his last time out against Oral Roberts.
Baylor’s bullpen was even sharper. Logan Freeman, Tyler Thomas and Luke Boyd combined for four hitless, scoreless innings in relief of Dickens. They struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Boyd fanned a pair of Tiger hitters looking in the ninth on his way to his third save of the year, while Freeman (1-0) notched the win while humming 21 of his 30 pitches for strikes.
Missouri struck first on the scoreboard, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Tigers’ Clayton Peterson worked a leadoff walk, and then Mark Vierling followed with a single to center. The Bears turned a double play on three-hole hitter Chad McDaniel’s grounder, but Peterson scored on the play.
The Bears displayed some fine hitting to go up in the third. Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo drilled a double down the left-field line that sent Kyle Nevin to the plate, after Nevin had reached on an error to open the inning. Later, Nick Loftin banged a single through the left side for the second RBI knock of the inning, putting the Bears up 2-1.
Missouri tied the game in the fifth when Seth Halvorsen was hit by a pitch from Dickens and scored three batters later when McDaniel lofted a sacrifice fly to center.
However, Baylor still had Mueller’s heroics to come to push ahead. Mueller and Loftin each finished with two hits to top the Bears at the dish.
