Baylor junior defensive lineman James Lynch was named to the Walter Camp All-American first team and was selected as the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Texas College Player of the Year.
Lynch was also named the Associated Press Big 12 defensive player of the year while Matt Rhule was named coach of the year after going 11-2 and reaching the Big 12 championship game. The Bears will play in their first Sugar Bowl since 1957 against Georgia on Jan. 1.
Lynch was joined on AP's all-Big 12 first team by defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. Second-team picks included wide receiver Denzel Mims, safety Grayland Arnold and linebackers Terrel Bernard and Clay Johnston. Arnold was also named a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was the AP Big 12 offensive player of the year while Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was newcomer of the year.
