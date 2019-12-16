Baylor junior defensive end James Lynch was named an Associated Press first-team All-American.
Lynch led the Big 12 with a school-record 12.5 sacks and ranked second in the league with 18.5 tackles for loss.
Lynch was among three first-team All-Americans from the Big 12, joining Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks made the second team while Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz, Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray made the third team.
