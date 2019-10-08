Iowa State Baylor Football (copy)

Baylor defensive tackles James Lynch (right) hits Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. Lynch was named the Bednarik Player of the Week following his three-sack performance versus Kansas State on Saturday.

Baylor junior defensive lineman James Lynch has been named the Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week.

Lynch collected the most sacks by a Baylor player in a Big 12 game with three while recording four tackles for loss in a 31-12 win over Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan. Lynch has amassed six sacks this season and has 14.5 career sacks to move within three of setting the Baylor all-time record.

The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club, and Lynch was named to the preseason watch list for the prestigious award.

