LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz is expected to become Baylor’s new wide receivers coach, according to multiple reports.
Baylor hasn’t yet confirmed Munoz’s hiring, but he worked on LSU’s staff with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who became Baylor’s head coach on Jan. 16.
Munoz has spent the last two years at LSU, focusing on quarterbacks and the passing game while specializing in picking up blitz packages.
He worked with LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady in developing 2019 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 76.3 percent for 5,671 yards and an NCAA-record 60 touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.
Brady recently became the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers under former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.
Before his two-year stint at LSU, Munoz was an offensive assistant coach for 10 years at Louisiana (Lafayette).
From 2008-10, Munoz served as the Ragin’ Cajuns passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach before becoming the wide receivers coach from 2011-15.
Munoz played quarterback at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., where he graduated in 1998. He went on to coaching jobs at Bethany in 1998, Southeast Missouri in 1999-2000, Anderson College in 2001-02, Charleston Southern in 2004-05 and Eastern Illinois in 2005-2007 before joining Louisiana’s staff.
BEAR FACTS – Baylor redshirt freshman offensive lineman Prince Pines has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-4, 339-pound Pines, who graduated from Tara High School In Baton Rouge, La., redshirted in 2018 before playing for the Bears in 2019.
