They don’t just hand out Power 5 head coaching jobs like candy on Halloween.
It took a little time for Ryan Blagg to realize that. When he first started coaching golf, he assumed he’d be able to land such a gig in short order. He discovered that wasn’t the case, which is what makes this latest opportunity so special.
Blagg, who has spent the past eight years as an assistant coach for the Baylor men’s golf program, was announced as Louisville’s head coach Wednesday. He follows Mark Crabtree, who retired after a 21-year run at Louisville that included 11 NCAA regional appearances and four NCAA championship berths.
“As soon as I got I got into coaching, I was naïve to think I’d be a head coach pretty quickly,” Blagg said. “I didn’t know how it worked. After a year or two, I realized that it’s a lot of work to get there, and you may never get a head coaching job. … So, I just feel blessed to get this chance. It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of luck. It’s about something being open at the right time, and they have to be looking for a person like you, a person like me.”
Blagg said that he first took notice of Louisville’s potential while Baylor visited there for the 2019 NCAA regional hosted by the Cardinals.
“I was walking around with Coach (Mike) McGraw, and I was just like, ‘Wow, they have some awesome facilities here,’” Blagg said. “I didn’t know much about them before that. I knew it was a good program, but this was incredible. … Then Mark retired and they called me and the more I learned about it, the more I started talking with their AD, Vince Tyra, it was the exact kind of program I was looking for.
“I really love what Mack (Rhoades) has done at Baylor, it feels like a family, and that’s what I was looking for. Vince has done that there at Louisville. He’s made some new hires, they’re getting past their NCAA allegations, and Vince is really turning that program around. He’s hiring winning people, but people that want to win the right way.”
In Blagg, Louisville is getting a coach who knows how a successful college golf program is built. He helped Baylor make seven straight NCAA regional trips, as well as four consecutive NCAA Championship appearances.
“Ryan has been a terrific golfer and teacher of the game,” Louisville’s Tyra said in a release. “He is a perfect fit for the criteria we sought to lead our men’s golf program and to be part of the Cardinal family.”
Blagg inherits a Cardinal program that was ranked 14th at the time of the COVID-19 shutdown, and said he has “high expectations” for the 2021 season. He feels like he’s well-prepared to make the transition to the head coaching role, in large part due the guidance he got from McGraw, who retained Blagg as an assistant when he took over the Bears for Greg Priest in 2014.
“He taught me everything,” Blagg said. “A guy couldn’t ask for a better person as a mentor. He’s the best golf coach in the country, and he has no ego.”
While Blagg is excited to get started at Louisville, he’ll miss Baylor. The tournament wins and milestones like making the match play round at the NCAA Championships in 2017 won’t soon be forgotten. But the relationships are what Blagg said he’ll cherish most.
“It was a hard pill this year to see our season cut short,” said Blagg, as the Bears were ranked No. 9 nationally. “We had some wonderful memories in my eight years at Baylor, won a lot of golf tournaments, made nationals four years in a row, made match play in 2017. But the best part was the friendships I made with the players, seeing how they developed and grew. Baylor will always be a special place to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.