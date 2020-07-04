With Independence Day gatherings squashed by the nation’s reaction to COVID-19, Jackie Marshall decided to give Baylor fans something to celebrate.
Marshall, a linebacker from East St. John High School in Reserve, La., committed to the Bears on Saturday. He is from the same hometown as Baylor basketball guard Jared Butler, though they attended different high schools.
Marshall is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals. He plays outside linebacker at 6-foot-1.5, 230 pounds.
He held offers from 20 schools, including 11 Power-5 programs.
Marshall is the 17th player to commit to the Bears 2021 recruiting class and the second linebacker.
