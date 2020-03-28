Lorena receiver Ty Moore announced his commitment to Baylor on Friday night.

Moore was a Tribune-Herald Super Centex first-team selection in 2019 as he made 55 catches for 1,283 yards and 15 touchdowns as Lorena’s primary offensive weapon.

The 6-3, 190-pound Moore is the son of longtime Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments