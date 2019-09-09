MINSK, Belarus – Baylor alum Wil London took second in the 400-meter dash at “The Match: USA vs. Europe” on Monday afternoon.
The Waco born-and-bred product dashed to a time of 45.39, behind only his US teammate Michael Cherry (45.13). Italy’s Davide Re was third at 46.05. London scored seven points for the Americans with his effort, while Cherry had nine points.
Baylor sophomore KC Lightfoot will take part in the men’s pole vault and former BU star Tiffani McReynolds will run in the women’s 100-meter hurdles on Tuesday at the event.
