DOHA, Qatar – Wil London is coming back to Waco with a golden souvenir.
London, the former Baylor and Waco High sprinter, ran the third leg of Team USA’s gold medal-winning 4x400-meter relay team on Sunday at the IAAF World Championships.
Former Texas A&M star Fred Kerley opened up the race for the Americans and got things started briskly with a 43.44-second split. He passed to former USC champion Michael Cherry (44.63), who maintained the lead before passing to London. The eight-time BU All-American zipped to a time of 44.43 on the third leg, then passed to anchor Rai Benjamin, who closed things in a split of 44.19. That gave the U.S. a world-best time of 2:56.69, and a comfortable win over second-place Jamaica (2:57.90).
It’s not the first international success for London. He won a silver in the 400 at the NACAC Under 23 Championships in Mexico earlier this year, and anchored the U.S. to a 4x400 silver at the Pan American Games in Peru. He also took second at last month’s USA vs. Europe match in Minsk, Belarus.
