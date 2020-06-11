Nick Loftin didn’t have to wait until the picks started being announced for the butterflies to play a game of pepper in his gullet. Truth be told, he was a bundle of nerves for an entire week leading up to Wednesday’s opening round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Then the call came, and pure happiness washed over him.
The Kansas City Royals made the Baylor shortstop the No. 32 overall selection in the draft, as part of the competitive balance round. Loftin said that he’ll never forget the moment when the Royals made that call.
“I’m going to be honest, I was nervous before the draft, a couple days before the draft, a week before the draft,” said Loftin, sporting a crisp blue KC lid in a Zoom interview with local media Thursday morning. “Honestly, when I got my name called, I can’t even really put it into words how great of a feeling it was. Especially with all the people that were around me, my coaches, my family, friends, girlfriend, everybody who has been an impact on my life, on my career, was around me to experience this moment with me.
“It was so surreal, and I’m so excited to be a Royal, and I’m ready to go out there and play again.”
Loftin had to wait 31 picks and a little more than three hours from the start of the draft for his name to be announced. But he’s been waiting for this moment his whole life – what’s a few more hours?
“I actually got up every now and then to go get some water, walk around. Of course, picks were going a little bit slower than normal,” Loftin said. “I remember my adviser, Ruben (Noriega), kind of told me, ‘Hey, you don’t have to sit on the couch and glue yourself to the couch the whole time. Get up, move around, do what you’ve got to do, go to the bathroom.’ So basically, I would just get up, move around, go outside, get some fresh air, come back inside and keep waiting for my name to get called.”
So, what’s next for Loftin? That’s a question every pro ballplayer would like answered. He said that he and the Royals are close to terms on a contract, but doesn’t know what the future holds. Due to COVID-19, a minor league season in 2020 seems like a long shot. But he’s trying to stay sharp by taking grounders and getting his swings in at some batting cages near his home in Corpus Christi.
“Everything’s really up in the air. I know the last thing I heard is that they’re just trying to figure out what’s going to happen with the major league teams and getting that set up,” Loftin said. “That’s kind of priority right now, is major league baseball, trying to get that started. So, once they figure something out with that and they get a proposal from the MLB, they’ll start worrying about draft picks.”
Loftin said that he had numerous productive conversations with Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore and scouting director Lonnie Goldberg. The Royals liked the Baylor junior’s instincts, consistency and his versatility. While Loftin is more than happy to stick at shortstop, he’s no less willing to shift to another position on the field if that’s what the club wants.
“Even just like going with Team USA, they said, ‘Well, we have a guy who is probably going to be playing shortstop a lot,’” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “And he’s like, ‘I don’t care. I’ll play wherever you want me to play. I’m talented enough, I’m versatile enough.’ He played a couple different positions when he was here. I told him, ‘You may have to play some other spots.’ And he was like, ‘That’s fine with me.’ I think that’s what makes him pretty special.”
For his big day, Loftin sported a fresh-shaven face after breaking out a goatee for the 2020 season. “I just wanted to be clean-shaven for TV,” he said. “It’s all good. It will come back, for sure.”
He also laughed when asked if he had any more at-bats coming up against toddlers. During Baylor baseball’s quarantine time away from the game, Loftin posted a video on social media of him playing Wiffle ball in the driveway with his young niece and nephew. He ended up mashing a bomb over the street on a pitch from his nephew, then slathered on some extra sauce with a bat flip.
“Probably not against toddlers,” Loftin said. “You might see some live ABs here from actual guys who are here in Corpus. But definitely not my nephew. I won’t be doing that to him anytime soon for sure. He already got a little bit of an embarrassment from that.”
Loftin used the phrase “can’t wait” several times to describe his desire to get back on the field and get his pro career started. He has a dream of not only being a pro, but being a Major Leaguer. He said it’s all God’s timing and plan if and when he reaches that stage, but he plans to work his hind quarters off to pursue that goal.
Even while looking forward, though, Loftin is grateful for the relay throw that put him in this position. He’s the third first-round pick for Baylor in the past two years, joining his old teammates Shea Langeliers (Atlanta Braves) and Davis Wendzel (Texas Rangers). It’s a fraternity he’s thrilled to join. But no matter what happens in the future, he’ll always remain connected to Baylor.
“Baylor’s meant everything to me,” Loftin said. “It’s my home, and that’s just kind of how I’ve viewed it as I’ve gone through my freshman, sophomore and my junior and to this day, it’s a home to me. … This won’t be the last time I come to Baylor. Even though I’m going to be wearing blue and white, I’ll still bleed that green and gold forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.