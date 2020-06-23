Former Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin has signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals for $3 million, according to MLB.com.
Loftin was drafted 32nd overall as a supplemental first-round pick by the Royals in the Major League Draft on June 10. His $3 million contract exceeded his slot value in the draft which was $2.257,300.
Loftin decided to forgo his senior year at Baylor after hitting .298 with two homers and 15 RBIs in a junior season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his career, the Corpus Christi Ray product had a .315 batting average with 14 home runs and 92 RBIs in 122 games as a three-year starter for the Bears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.