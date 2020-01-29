Baylor’s Nick Loftin has been named the Big 12 Baseball Preseason Player of the Year.
Loftin, a first-team all-conference pick at shortstop in 2019 as a sophomore, batted .323 with six home runs and 41 RBIs. He was the 12th-toughest batter nationally to strike out, averaging one whiff every 13.8 at-bats. Baseball America and D1Baseball.com had already chosen Loftin as their Big 12 Player of the Year before Wednesday’s vote by Big 12 coaches.
Joining Loftin on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team was senior catcher Andy Thomas, who hit .335 with 32 RBIs in 2019. Thomas has played DH, first base and catcher throughout his career, but is slated to be Baylor’s every-day backstop this season.
Baylor opens the season beginning Feb. 14 against Nebraska.
Another honor for high-flying Lightfoot
Baylor’s KC Lightfoot is the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week for a second straight week, after going over 19 feet in the pole vault.
“What can you say? You kind of run out of words,” said Baylor coach Todd Harbour. “We’re so proud of KC. All that he accomplished the first week, he just went above and beyond that the second week.”
Lightfoot became the 11th collegiate pole vaulter in history to surpass 19 feet indoors, going 19-01/4 at the Texas A&M Invitational. That mark met the Olympic qualifying standard. Lightfoot, a sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo., owns the No. 1 mark in the NCAA.
Lightfoot and the Bears return to action on Friday and Saturday at the Texas Tech Invitational & Multis in Lubbock. The Baylor men’s team is up to No. 8 in the national rankings.
MCC men sizzle for 4th straight win; ’Lassies fall in Weatherford
WEATHERFORD – Kevin Gill’s McLennan Highlanders had the nets popping, and the Weatherford Coyotes couldn’t keep up.
Cameron Copeland had a hot shooting night with 26 points for MCC, which won its fourth straight game by dunking Weatherford, 106-60, on Wednesday night. It was the fifth time MCC (14-9, 5-2 conference) has surpassed 100 points in a game this season, and the first time in conference play.
The Highlanders move into a tie for second in the conference standings with Collin County with the win. Ranger was 6-0 in conference play entering the night.
Lorenzo Anderson chipped in 22 points for MCC, and Rayquan Brown and Chris Pryor scored 13 and 10, respectively.
In the women’s game, Weatherford’s Destiny McAfee hit for 24 points in spurring the Lady Coyotes over MCC, 79-66. It marked the second straight loss for the Highlassies (15-7, 5-3), who are tied for third in the conference standings with Temple.
MCC made its runs, including a 12-0 spurt in the second half, but Weatherford’s inside game was too much. Jade Bradley scored 20 and Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 16 for the Highlassies, who will play at Cisco on Saturday.
The MCC men are off until next Wednesday when they host No. 1 Ranger.
Cubs’ Bryant loses service-time grievance
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling.
The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.
Now that Bryant’s status is settled, the Cubs might decide to trade the 2016 National League MVP for financial flexibility and an injection of talent for their sagging minor league system. They also could keep the talented slugger in hopes of winning the wide-open NL Central for the third time in five years.
Kings’ Doughty out, ending consecutive game streak at 460
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty will not be in the Kings lineup against Tampa Bay, ending the longest consecutive games played streak in franchise history.
Coach Todd McLellan said Doughty will not play Wednesday night against the Lightning because of an undisclosed injury. Doughty, who has not practiced since leaving practice early on Sunday, will likely miss the second game of a back-to-back at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.
The Kings are targeting their home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday for Doughty’s return, McLellan said.
