Riding home on the team bus back from Houston early Sunday morning, Baylor coach Matt Rhule pulled out his iPad to watch a replay of his team’s 21-13 win over Rice.
No. 9 was all over the screen.
Baylor defensive end James Lockhart was sacking Rice quarterback Tom Stewart, batting down a pass, and scrambling to recover wide receiver Cameron Montgomery’s fumble.
Lockhart kept getting past Rice’s offensive linemen so often that it seemed like he earned a spot in the Owls’ backfield.
“I usually let the players sleep,” Rhule said. “But I had to call Lock and tell him that he played beautifully.”
It’s the kind of performance the Bears hope to see lot more often from Lockhart as the fifth-year senior’s final season of college football unfolds.
If Lockhart can play at a similar level throughout the Big 12, Baylor could have a starting defensive line that can stack up with any team in the conference with all-league end James Lynch and veteran tackle Bravvion Roy joining him.
“I think that’s a zone any defensive lineman wants to be in,” Lockhart said. “To be honest with you, I was really just taking it one play at a time. I make a play, cool, celebrated with my teammates for two or three seconds, and then what’s next? I didn’t want to live in the moment, and then the next play bites me in the butt.”
Lockhart knows how special and fleeting those moments are. A highly recruited player out of Ennis High School in 2015, Lockhart saw spot duty in two seasons at Texas A&M, redshirted in 2017 following his transfer to Baylor, and made 11 tackles in 13 games for the Bears last year.
His college career has taken a few twists and turns, but now he’s focused on finishing with a big season. In Baylor’s 3-0 start, Lockhart has collected eight tackles with three for loss.
“The coaches always say you never know when it’s your last play or your last game,” Lockhart said. “I’m just approaching it like that I’m kind of toward the end of my rope. This is probably my last year of football, so give it all you got and go out with a bang and try to make memories with these guys.”
Lockhart draws inspiration from Lynch and Roy because they’ve been playing at a high level the last two years.
“They’ve had a lot of success since I’ve been here and I’m honored to carry the torch,” Lockhart said. “I’m just trying to match their intensity each day in practice and each day in the games, and just pull my weight. It’s definitely fun playing with those guys.”
Rhule sees a veteran player in Lockhart who has shaken off the burden of expectations, and is putting everything he has out on the field for everyone to see.
“I think the biggest thing about James is that he is like so many of our young people, he was putting so much pressure on himself in that redshirt year and really even last year,” Rhule said. “I was recruited like this, I have to be this. And he put that all away finally, and said ‘How can I transform myself?’ He turned himself into a tough, rugged, physical, hard playing guy with a lot of ability. He stopped worrying about the result and just started worrying about the process.”
While Lockhart’s production is now surfacing on the field, there has never been any question about his work ethic.
Offseason training might be drudgery to some players, but Lockhart can’t get enough of it. The weight room is like a home away from home for the 6-2, 263-pound Lockhart.
Maxing out at 440 pounds in the bench press and 620 in the squat, Lockhart is one of the strongest players on the Baylor squad. When time is up for Baylor’s weight lifting sessions, Lockhart wants to do some more.
“He’s just an old school, blue collar worker kind of guy,” said Baylor director of athletic performance Jeremy Scott. “He’s not a rah-rah guy. He’s going in there to work. He doesn’t miss things, he’s always on time. He’s already really, really strong, but he’s willing to work on weaker areas that he needs to improve.”
Lockhart hopes to follow in Scott’s footsteps and coach weight lifting and conditioning in either college or high school. Scott believes Lockhart would be a natural.
“We’ve talked about it a few times,” Scott said. “You’ve got to have backbone, discipline in yourself, and push yourself to train. I think it says something when coaches are working out too. That fits Lockhart really well. You need a presence about you. He can relate to players because he’s been here a while, and he could do it from a mentoring standpoint.”
Lockhart’s teammates aren’t just impressed with his maximum weight lifts, but also his repetitions.
“Oh man, he’s real strong,” said Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston. “He puts up 225 (pounds in the bench press) like 42 times. He’s crazy.”
Lockhart earned his bachelor’s degree in health, kinesiology and leisure studies in May, and is pursuing his master’s degree in sports pedagogy.
“I started graduate school this summer in sports pedagogy, and I love it,” Lockhart said. “It’s being really specific like coaching children, things to say and do, and planning. I’m in a strength and conditioning course and learning the human body a little more, fast twitch and slow twitch muscles. Getting that bachelor’s degree is something, but getting that master’s kind of sets you apart from the rest of the pack.”
Lockhart has been passionate about weight lifting since his junior high years. He was a member of Ennis’ power lifting team during his freshman and sophomore years that reached the state meet, and also threw the shot put on the track team.
But by his junior year, Lockhart was starting to draw considerable attention from college football coaches, and became more focused on developing his skills at defensive end and tight end.
“I played a little tight end my junior year and my senior year I went both ways,” Lockhart said. “Florida State was looking at me to play tight end. I was kind of shocked. I didn’t know I could do all that. I played a little linebacker my senior year when one of our guys was hurt.”
As Lockhart’s high school years progressed, he kept putting up more impressive defensive numbers. After amassing 122 tackles and eight sacks as a junior, he collected 142 tackles and 14 sacks while forcing five fumbles as a senior in 2014.
Widely recruited by schools across the country, Lockhart narrowed his college choices down to Alabama, Texas A&M and Baylor. Lockhart signed with Texas A&M, but his two years in College Station weren’t as productive as he had hoped as he made three tackles in four games as a freshman and eight tackles in 12 games as a sophomore.
“I went to A&M but I didn’t like the direction the program was headed,” Lockhart said. “I didn’t hardly play when I was at A&M. I just felt it was in my best interests to transfer and move on, and I was thankful for the opportunity.”
Lockhart was required to redshirt under NCAA transfer rules in 2017, and made the most of it by soaking in Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s playbook, and becoming a more technically skilled defensive end.
“It was kind of hard at first,” Lockhart said. “I feel like I could have impacted the game somehow. I’m not saying I could have taken over a game, but I could have definitely contributed that first year. Coach Rhule said there’s no shame in being a scout team guy, and just go out there and be a leader on the scout team. I took it in stride and I think I got better overall.”
After regaining his eligibility last season, Lockhart played in all 13 games and started two, but didn’t make the impact that he wanted. That made him more determined to deliver a great senior year.
“Last year was the most I’ve ever played, but it was nothing I was satisfied with,” Lockhart said. “I just told myself at the end of the year that time’s ticking. If you’re going to do this thing, do it right. That’s all I’ve been doing since the start of January, attacking each day. At the end of the year, I wanted to say I gave it all I got.”
The Bears showed the type of impact the defensive line can have against Rice. Not only was Lockhart disrupting the Owls’ offense, Lynch collected a pair of sacks and Roy made five tackles and forced a fumble.
“He is one of our strongest guys, he is one of our most competitive guys,” Rhule said. “I thought having him along with Lynch at times is dominant, Bravvion at times is dominant. To have Lock join them, I thought we had three guys play dominant football on Saturday.”
As James Lockhart IV, he’s proud that he’s carrying on the family name. He literally wears his faith on his skin as he has a tattoo with Jesus carrying the cross along with an angel on his right arm that honors his late grandfather. He’s got a tattoo of the Lord’s Supper on his chest.
“All my tattoos are religious based,” Lockhart said. “My granddad was a deacon in the church and he passed away back in 2016. He was very well known in Ennis, and we were pretty close, and I got it in remembrance of him.”
