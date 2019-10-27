West Orange-Stark High School linebacker Tyrone Brown has made a verbal commitment to Baylor.
The 6-1, 210-pound Brown, a three-star prospect, is Baylor's second commitment in the 2021 class as he joins Cypress Ranch cornerback Romario Noel who committed last month.
Brown is rated the 105th player in Texas in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He has also reportedly drawn interest from Texas, Houston and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Brown plays for a West Orange-Stark squad that has won its last three games to improve to 5-1 for the season. The defense has allowed 82 points in six games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.