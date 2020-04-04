Lindale High School running back Jordan Jenkins tore up defenses across East Texas this past season, and Baylor is hoping he can do the same at the college level.
Jenkins verbally committed to Baylor on Saturday afternoon, becoming the Bears’ fifth commitment in the 2021 class.
The 6-1, 202-pound Jenkins chose Baylor over USC, Tennessee, Texas Tech and BYU. He’s rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.
“Every school that offered me had good programs and a good education,” Jenkins said. “That was a given. The biggest factor for me was how comfortable I felt with the place. I felt like I fit in and it was like family at Baylor.”
Jenkins said he was recruited by former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s staff and attended the Bears’ regular season game against Oklahoma last November at McLane Stadium. He said he’s still becoming familiar with new Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s staff.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph named Jenkins the 2019 East Texas offensive player of the year after he rushed for 1,321 yards and 25 touchdowns and accumulated 1,902 all-purpose yards and 29 scores.
“He’s such a fantastic young man,” Lindale coach Chris Cochran told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “He does a fantastic job on and off the field. This year, he worked hard on really coming in and out of his breaks and using his vision. He’s such a well-rounded football player and young man. I sure am glad we have him back for another year.”
Baylor had previously received 2021 commitments from Weatherford defensive back Cicero Caston, George Ranch receiver Javon Gipson, Cypress Ranch safety Romario Noel, and West Orange-Stark linebacker Tyrone Brown.
