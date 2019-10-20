Results for the Baylor-TCU soccer game in Fort Worth weren’t available at press time due to a lightning delay Sunday night.
The game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but was delayed until 9:55 p.m. due to lightning. The game is a makeup of the Oct. 10 game that was postponed due to lightning.
See complete results at wacotrib.com.
Murray wins 1st ATP final since hip surgery
ANTWERP, Belgium — Andy Murray has won his first ATP tour final since having hip surgery in January for an injury that left him contemplating retirement at one point.
Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday.
It was the 32-year-old Murray’s first ATP tour final since March 2017.
After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, the British player returned to the court in June playing doubles — including at Wimbledon — before moving back to singles in August.
Colsaerts ends drought with French Open win
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium ended more than seven years without a victory when he closed with a 1-over 72 and survived a wild back nine at Le Golf National to win the French Open on Sunday.
It was Colsaerts first victory since the Volvo World Match Play in 2012, when he was No. 32 in the world and played a role in Europe’s record comeback to win the Ryder Cup at Medinah.
