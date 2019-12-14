Joy multiplied.
Baylor’s No. 1-ranked volleyball team has given its supporters a multitude of reasons to rejoice in 2019. The latest arrived when the Bears hurdled eighth-seeded Washington, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, in the Waco Regional final before a delirious crowd of 3,008 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
In a season of historic firsts for Baylor (29-1), chalk up another one. The Bears are off to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
“Dude, it was electric! So much fun,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We talk about multiplying joy all the time. We just wanted it to be enjoyable. … When Mack (Rhoades) came to Baylor, he gave us something to put on our desks: It’s amazing what you accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit. So, we just have these battles, thanking each other that we can create an atmosphere like that. Thankful for Waco and the community and everybody that came out to celebrate it but also multiply that joy.”
The Bears will play fourth-seeded Wisconsin in the national semifinals on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pa. The game will be televised on ESPN, though a game time has yet to be announced. The other Final Four qualifiers are Minnesota and the winner of Penn State and Stanford, which wasn’t completed as of press time.
Yossiana Pressley carried the Bears in this one. Baylor’s junior outside hitter always shows up ready to rocket right through the golden-domed roof of the Ferrell Center, but she had even more bounce than usual on this day. Pressley blasted 24 kills on .512 hitting, her highest efficiency of the season.
“Always a team effort, we’ve had a good run so far, but Yossi was just, in my humble opinion, the National Player of the Year,” McGuyre said. “And if we don’t get that performance out of her tonight, it’s a different story.”
Baylor definitely needed every one of those soaring spikes from Pressley, who was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the regional. That’s because the Huskies applied perpetual pressure with their serving, and Baylor couldn’t respond in kind. The Bears had 12 service errors for the match, and also struggled with their passing, especially in the first two sets.
Pressley said she didn’t wake up on Saturday feeling bouncier than usual. She just tried to supply what she sensed her team needed.
“I came with the same mentality expecting to win,” she said. “We’re looking at Pittsburgh (the Final Four), we’re not looking at just getting through a match or trying not to lose. We have an end goal, and we’re trying to get there. I knew that was expected. I had to show up in this match, and I showed up in other matches in different ways. So, I feel like today, they needed me to hit, so I hit.”
Did she ever. But she also had help. Baylor hit .479 for the match, a season high in the most important match of the year thus far. Shelly Stafford ripped 11 kills on 15 attempts to go with five digs and four blocks. Gia Milana contributed 10 kills and Marieke van der Mark, BU’s breakout star of the NCAA tournament, put down nine.
Of course, right in the thick of all of that was BU setter Hannah Lockin, who provided her usual steady setting (48 assists) and defense (eight digs). But it was her sneak attacks that kept the Huskies chasing their tails defensively. She had the dump truck working overtime, unloading seven kills in seven attempts when the Huskies were expecting her to pass.
“We hit .479, and that’s a testament to Hannah Lockin and to Coach Sam Erger working with the offense and just how we distributed the ball,” McGuyre said. “Hannah made some pretty phenomenal one-handed sets today in this match that I think when we’re looking at it coming down to a few points where teams are trying to break away, helped separate it.
“Seven kills on seven attempts, hit 1.000. That’s been her challenge all year is help our team hit over .333, we did that. And then she has to lead us in hit percentage and be an offensive threat. Seven-for-seven, that’s pretty awesome to hit 1.000.”
Baylor set the tone by taking the first set despite some lapses in its passing.
Baylor led just 20-18 late after Washington All-American Kara Bajema smacked a screamer down the line for a kill. But Pressley pulverized one in retaliation and Kara McGhee followed by sticking out a big bear paw and swatting an attempted tip by the Huskies. That sparked a 5-2 closing run for the Bears, giving them the early advantage.
In the second set, Baylor’s ragged passing caught up with the Bears. For much of that frame, the Bears actually outhit the Huskies in terms of sheer hitting efficiency, but they were often working out of system due to a wild pass at the outset.
Bajema gave the Huskies an 18-14 lead after she closed out a long volley with a fastball right down University Parks. Washington kept up the pressure, and eventually took the set when Avie Niece took the feed from Ella May Powell and hammered a spike out of the reach of the BU defenders on set point.
“I was proud of us for hanging in there for those first two sets especially,” said Washington coach Keegan Cook, whose team was making its third Elite Eight trip in the past five years. “I thought Pressley hit them out of trouble a lot of times. In situations where we’re used to getting stuff blocks or at least getting opportunities to create in transition, she found the smallest of windows and she hit them hard.
“She caught edges of the block, and at the end of the game you saw her use her full toolbox. That negates a lot of the good things we’re doing with serving.”
In the all-important No. 3 swing set, the Huskies and Bears battled to a 10-10 tie through the first 20 points. Then Baylor started to wiggle loose. Pressley bellied up to the net to throw one down, Milana followed with consecutive kills, including a putaway of an errant Husky pass, and then Kara McGhee gave BU a point when she built a wall to thwart a Bajema attack.
Baylor maintained a four to five-point lead the rest of the way in the set. Finally, the crafty Lockin put the finishing touches on with a no-look backwards dump that skidded off the fingers of the UW defenders for set point.
Lockin said she can’t take all the credit for such plays, but she’ll take some of it.
“It’s a lot of what people are telling me,” Lockin said. “A lot of it is feel, too, it’s probably 50-50 feel, and then what people are telling me – coaches and my teammates. And then also, just partly strategy. But once I had hit it once, and then I waited a while, I knew it was probably open again.”
The proud Huskies didn’t want their season to end, and they continued to keep things tight in the fourth set. Again, they hung with Baylor for a stretch, as the teams were tied at 12 about midway through.
But McGhee hugged a winner right on the line, Lockin found a hole behind the defense on another dump, and then a Washington error fueled a 3-0 BU run. With the window cracked, the Bears didn’t hesitate to squeeze through and escape.
They got to 24-17 on a smooth, curling Pressley kill. The Huskies fought off match point once with a terrific effort after a long volley. Fittingly, though, Pressley gave the ready-to-launch crowd a reason to detonate with her 24th kill of the match.
Bajema closed out her marvelous career with a 20-kill effort. Washington’s Samantha Drechsel smacked 15 kills in 25 swings, and joined Bajema on the all-tournament team. That all-tourney squad also included Baylor’s Lockin, Milana and van der Mark, along with Kentucky’s Leah Edmond.
So, Baylor’s special season will continue. One more win, and they’ll play for a national championship. Two more and, well, you know the rest.
“Throughout the season, we have set many goals,” Pressley said. “The first one was a Big 12 championship. We got that. So now we’re saying we want to be Natty (national) champs. But the first goal of that is to get to Pittsburgh first.
“So, now that we’re going to be in Pittsburgh – oh, that’s so exciting to say, sorry, I’m just so proud – now that we’re going to Pittsburgh, we just have to make sure we are treating every team the same way we have this whole season, respecting all of their hitters, making sure we refuel and basically focusing on our side. I don’t feel like anything is necessarily going to change. I believe we come with the same intensity every time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.