Baylor preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox is set to get back in action when the Lady Bears host Morehead State at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Ferrell Center.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey indicated before Baylor’s victory over Arkansas State last week that Cox might play in the team’s final tune-up before Big 12 play starts on Jan. 4. Cox spoke with the media on Saturday about her return from a stress reaction in her right foot that sidelined her for more than a month.
She said she started going full speed for an entire practice on Friday and will continue to get up to speed.
“There’s nothing you can really do to get in basketball shape besides playing basketball,” Cox said. “It’s going to take a little while, but I’ll get back.”
Mulkey said she hasn’t set a minutes limit on her star forward, but will let the game situation dictate that against Morehead State.
The Lady Bears coach noticed Cox limping slightly in mid-November and had the potential injury checked out. Cox was diagnosed with a stress reaction in her right foot, which is a precursor to a stress fracture.
Cox said the most important thing was to avoid a more serious injury.
The Lady Bears posted a 7-1 record in the eight games that Cox missed. They defeated No. 17 Indiana and lost to No. 5 South Carolina, both games in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“It was hard,” Cox said. “Any competitor wants to be on the court, helping their team any way that they can. I always want to be out there.”
Mulkey said she is looking forward to having the 6-foot-4 post player back in the lineup.
“Now that she’s back on the floor, we’re just ecstatic that she’s back,” Mulkey said. “She looks out of shape, but Lauren can play on one leg and be out of shape and be better than the majority of people in the country.”
