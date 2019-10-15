Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox appears on the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball, the state’s hoops annual revealed on Tuesday.
Cox, who is pictured holding a game ball and standing beside the national championship trophy, is the first men’s or women’s player to be featured solo on the cover of Texas Basketball, which debuted in 2015.
As a junior last season, Cox scored 13 points and grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game in teaming with Kalani Brown to form the nation’s most dominant frontcourt. Brown and Cox spearheaded the Lady Bears’ run to their third national championship that culminated with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame in the title game.
Although Brown, a senior last season, has moved on to the WNBA, Cox is returning for her senior campaign. She was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year last week.
MCC’s Mikeska wins Dr Pepper Classic
McLennan sophomore golfer Mason Mikeska shot 5-under-par 139 to win the individual first-place medal at the Dr Pepper Classic on Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Mikeska opened the tournament with a 3-uner 69, then closed with a 2-under 70 to tie New Mexico Junior College’s Jonty Marshall. Mikeska then won the tiebreaker.
The McLennan Orange team shot 280-294-574 and the McLennan Blue team shot 296-295-591 to finish in first and third place, respectively.
MCC women take seventh in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The McLennan women’s golf team shot 317-315-632 to finish in seventh place on Tuesday at Oklahoma City University’s Sydney Cox Invitational.
McLennan sophomore Ellie Darnell shot 75-78-153 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for 15th place.
Other McLennan scores included freshman Libby Singleton, tied for 22nd at 77-79-156; sophomore Emily Isaacson, tied for 34th, 82-78-160; sophomore medalist Madison Saenz, 36th, 82-79-161; freshman Ava Bruner, tied for 39th, 83-80-163; and freshman Alexis Rodriguez, 66th, 99-92-191.
