Juicy season wrap pic

Baylor senior Juicy Landrum finished the season in third place in the Lady Bears’ record book for career 3-pointers made with 170.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Former Baylor guard Juicy Landrum has signed with a European professional basketball team in Lublin, Poland, the Pszczolka AZS-UCMS.

Landrum, who played four years for the Lady Bears after a spectacular high school career at La Vega, averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 points and 3.7 assists per game in the 2019-20 season. She finished her career third all-time in BU history in 3-pointers made with 170.

The two-time Super Centex Player of the Year was selected by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun in the second round of this year’s draft, but was waived before training camp ever began.

Recommended for you

Load comments