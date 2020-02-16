After failing to win last year’s Getterman Classic title, the Baylor softball team was anxious to redeem itself Sunday afternoon.
Kyla Walker, Emily Hott and Lou Gilbert collected two hits apiece as the Lady Bears overcame Prairie View A&M, 8-3, to capture the tournament.
The Lady Bears (8-2) swept five games in three days and came away with a much better feeling than last year when they won the third-place game after losing a pair of games.
“It was nice to get the title back here and take control of things,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “It wasn’t always pretty this weekend but we certainly did what we had to do when we had to do it. We got to see a lot of players and that was good, and we came out of it somewhat healthy. I’m pretty happy with that.”
Baylor second baseman Nicky Dawson sat out of the championship game after suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday, but Hott showed her versatility by filling in after the freshman had previously played shortstop and left field in the tournament.
“Coach Moore pulled me over before the game and ran me through all of the plays, and Nicky showed me and told me ‘You’ve got this, I trust in you, like here you go, we believe in you,’” Hott said. “I’ve played there before (coming to Baylor), obviously the nerves were a little going, but I calmed down.”
Continuing her comeback after missing last season following knee surgery, Gia Rodoni (4-1) picked up the win for the Lady Bears as she allowed four hits, a walk and three unearned runs while collecting six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
After the Panthers (3-7) scored three runs against Rodoni in the fifth, reliever Sidney Holman-Mansell notched the final out of the inning before completing the win with two shutout innings.
“I think we could’ve stayed with Gia, but we wanted to get some work out of Sidney,” Moore said. “It just so happened that we broke down a little bit on defense. It felt like it was time to make a change with her. All the confidence in the world that she would’ve pitched us out of that if we’d left her in there, but no need. We have to build confidence in our bullpen. Sid came in and did an exceptional job against a team that’s been hitting the ball this weekend very well.”
The Lady Bears scored three runs in the first inning after they quickly loaded the bases with infield singles by Walker and Maddison Kettler before Josie Bower reached on shortstop Alyssa Garcia’s error.
Walker scored on Goose McGlaun’s sacrifice fly and Kettler scored on Taylor Ellis’ ground out. Bower came across with the third run on Hott’s infield single off Prairie View starter Crystal Castillo (1-3).
The Lady Bears stretched their lead to 4-0 in the third when Ellis reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Gilbert’s single to left field.
“We’ve got a very good lineup this year, a very extreme amount of talent up and down the lineup one through nine,” Gilbert said. “There’s not a gap in our lineup like you see with some teams at the top, we’ve got hitters all through it and they’re just an extreme threat every time we are up to bat.”
After Alyssa Avalos singled and scored on an error to give Baylor a 5-0 lead in the fourth, Prairie View responded with three unearned runs off Rodoni in the fifth.
Cameron Lavergne reached on Ellis’ error at shortstop to open the inning before Rodoni hit Diavionne DeWalt with a pitch. Alexis Freeman followed with a run-scoring single to left field and Denesha Hinton hit a two-run single to cut Baylor’s lead to 5-3 and chase Rodoni out of the game.
The Lady Bears stretched their lead to 8-3 in the sixth as Hott, Gilbert and Casey Shell drilled run-scoring singles.
Six Baylor players made the all-tournament team, including Rodoni, Walker, Hott, Gilbert, Bower and Dawson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.