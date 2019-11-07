Baylor New Hampshire

Baylor guard DiDi Richards scored eight points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Lady Bears’ season-opening win over New Hampshire.

Time: 6 p.m., Friday, at The Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN-Plus

Radio: ESPN Central Texas

Records: Baylor (1-0); Grambling State (0-1)

Notes: Baylor coach Kim Mulkey notched her 577th career coaching win in the Lady Bears’ season opener. In doing so, she passed her college coach, former boss and former Baylor assistant Leon Barmore on the all-time list. Barmore posted a 576-86 record at Louisiana Tech. ... Baylor will be without associate head coach Bill Brock on the bench on Friday as Brock is being inducted in the inaugural class of the Grayson College Athletic Hall of Fame. ... Grambling State led Florida, 31-30, at halftime of its season opener before the Gators edged in front in the fourth quarter to win in Grambling, La.

