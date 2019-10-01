The Tipoff club will host the annual Lady Bears “Welcome Back Dinner” on Thursday evening at the Ferrell Center.
The event is open to the public and doors open at 5:30 p.m. with admission being a side dish or dessert. The Tipoff Club will provide chicken tenders from Bush’s Chicken along with gravy, rolls and iced tea.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey will introduce the 2019-2020 roster.
There will be a drive for women’s basketball season ticket sales and Tipoff Club memberships
The Lady Bears open the regular season Nov. 5 at home vs. New Hampshire with two home exhibition contests versus Langston and Lubbock Christian on Oct. 25 and Oct 30, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.