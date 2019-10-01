The Tipoff club will host the annual Lady Bears “Welcome Back Dinner” on Thursday evening at the Ferrell Center.

The event is open to the public and doors open at 5:30 p.m. with admission being a side dish or dessert. The Tipoff Club will provide chicken tenders from Bush’s Chicken along with gravy, rolls and iced tea.

Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey will introduce the 2019-2020 roster.

There will be a drive for women’s basketball season ticket sales and Tipoff Club memberships

The Lady Bears open the regular season Nov. 5 at home vs. New Hampshire with two home exhibition contests versus Langston and Lubbock Christian on Oct. 25 and Oct 30, respectively.

