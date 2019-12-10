It couldn’t have worked out better for a local author, a group of national champions and the first graders at West Avenue Elementary to read a book together on a rainy day.
Especially since the book was called “Brooke & Collins’ Rainy Day Adventure.”
The Baylor Lady Bears basketball team went to the library at West Avenue Elementary on Tuesday morning where they, along with the first graders, listened to children’s author Stephen Davis talk about his book.
Davis, a longtime Lady Bears fan, joined up with Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey on this project that put books in the hands of Waco ISD students. Mulkey, the Baylor Bear Foundation and other Lady Bears fans bought enough books to give every first grader in Waco ISD a copy of “Brooke & Collins’ Rainy Day Adventures.”
“You write a book to be read,” Davis said. “I didn’t want the schools to have to pay for them and I didn’t want it to come out of any grant money or budgeting. I didn’t want the kids to have to pay for them. I wanted it to be purely an experience for the kids.”
Davis and the Lady Bears were scheduled to hand out books at four elementary schools on Tuesday, including West Avenue, Cedar Ridge, Lake Air and South Waco.
At West Avenue, the Lady Bears and first graders gathered around as senior Lauren Cox read “Brooke & Collins’ Rainy Day Adventure.” Then the players signed books and chatted with the kids.
“Personally, I love kids,” junior Moon Ursin said. “Just to be in the atmosphere filled with kids, who are always happy and enjoy the little things in life, is just special. They support us on the court. I think it’s important for us to support them in school. Just small things like this just to show our appreciation.”
Davis said he was happy with the timing that will allow the first graders to take home their own books just in time for Christmas.
West Avenue assistant principal Vicki Stone said the Lady Bears appearance at the school and the gifts of books are more than just a gesture.
“I think it has a great impact because for the most part these kiddos love to read,” Stone said. “And then it’s great for them to see these young ladies that are role models in our community to come out and share with them the importance of reading. (The first graders) can see ‘Oh they play basketball.’ But still they had to have that foundation to read as well.“
