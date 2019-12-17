On the surface, it’s been a slow month for the Baylor women’s basketball team.
The seventh-ranked Lady Bears’ December calendar has just three game days on it, including Wednesday’s noon matchup against Arkansas State at the Ferrell Center.
But Baylor women’s hoops fans don’t need to worry about their team getting lethargic during the holidays.
“When (Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey) knows we don’t have any games, she’ll make us scrimmage each other and scrimmage the guys,” Baylor forward DiDi Richards said. “It’s not hard to stay in shape. You have to stay in rhythm with her.”
Mulkey has said throughout this young season that some of her team’s toughest competition comes in practice. Not only do the Lady Bears have a roster full of top-notch athletes, they also work out against a group of male Baylor students commonly known as “the dream team.”
Those scrimmages have taken center stage in the Lady Bears’ practice gym lately. It’s been two weeks since Baylor’s last outing – a 72-38 victory over Georgia. After the Arkansas State game, the team will decamp as players are allowed to go home for Christmas. They’ll return in time to prepare for Morehead State on Dec. 30 and then the start of Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Jan. 4.
Mulkey said on Tuesday that preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox is close to being back on the court. But Cox will watch the Arkansas State game from the bench.
“She has been cleared to play, but I’m not going to play her until we get back,” Mulkey said. “What good would (playing against Arkansas State) do? We’re leaving after the game tomorrow. Then we’ll be off for a little while and come back and play Morehead State. Hopefully, she’ll be ready to go and in enough shape to where she feels like she can contribute.”
Cox has missed the last seven games with a stress reaction in her right foot. Baylor has gone 6-1 in those games, including victories over No. 22 South Florida and No. 17 Indiana and a loss to No. 5 South Carolina.
The Lady Bears will try to add one more win to that list against Arkansas State (3-6).
“This is (Arkansas State coach Matt Daniel’s) first year, so they’ve got an excitement around their program,” Mulkey said. “Their record is not indicative of how hard he has them playing and how good they’re going to be at some point.”
The Red Wolves have won two of their last three with victories at San Diego State and at home versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They have played just one game this season against a top-25 opponent, losing to No. 19 DePaul, 109-64, on Nov. 22.
Forward Peyton Martin is averaging 14.1 points to lead Arkansas State, while guard Jireh Washington contributes 12 points and four assists per contest.
Forwards NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo lead Baylor in scoring with 16 and 14.8 points per game respectively. They’ve also combined for seven double-doubles.
But the Lady Bears are still looking to give their interior players better help in rebounding and defense in general.
That’s why those intense practice scrimmages are so valuable.
“We’re young. This is good for us to get to know each other,” Richards said. “We aren’t rebounding. We aren’t guarding people how we should be guarding. This is the time we’re able to get better and work on ourselves.”
