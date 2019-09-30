Anyone at the Baylor women’s basketball team’s first day of practice who expected to see the Lady Bears still basking in their national championship glow doesn’t know Kim Mulkey too well.
Or the returning Baylor players for that matter.
Mulkey put her team through a three-and-a-half-hour workout on Monday afternoon. The Lady Bears coach, who has guided the program to three national titles, shouted instructions, gave individual pointers and basically ran drills like someone who is hungry for that next win.
“It’s always good to have them back on the floor,” Mulkey said. “It’s hard to believe that the season is already here. As usual, fatigue set in the second half of practice. But if you practice as hard as we do, you expect it.”
Baylor will have almost four weeks of practice before it hits the court for its first exhibition game against Langston on Oct. 25. Then it will be another week and a half until the official start of the season versus New Hampshire at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Ferrell Center.
The Lady Bears will start the season on a 29-game winning streak that dates back to Dec. 15 of last year when Stanford defeated Baylor, 68-63, in The Cardinal’s Maples Pavilion.
Baylor’s winning streak encompassed a perfect run through Big 12 play for the program’s ninth consecutive conference championship and the Lady Bears’ 10th Big 12 Tournament title. Ultimately, Baylor claimed its third women’s basketball national championship when the Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, in the tournament final in Tampa, Fla.
One of the few bumps in the road last season came when forward Lauren Cox landed awkwardly and sprained her left knee in the third quarter of the championship game against Notre Dame. But the fear that the injury would knock Cox out of this season didn’t last long as it was revealed to be only a sprained MCL and bone bruising the day after the title game.
Cox, now a senior who averages 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for her career, was back to working out with her teammates without a brace in mid-July.
A year ago, Cox teamed with Kalani Brown to form the most dominant frontcourt in the nation. Now as her senior year begins, this appears to be Cox’s team. She’s already been tabbed a first-team all-American by several preseason publications and she said the work has started toward the same destination as last season.
“You definitely have to find (the sense of urgency to get to the Final Four) again,” Cox said. “But at the same time, that’s our goal for every season is to get to a Final Four and win the national championship.”
Cox and fellow senior Juicy Landrum are joined as returning starters by junior guard DiDi Richards. Baylor brought in two graduate transfers —point guard Te’a Cooper and center Erin DeGrate.
The Lady Bears figure to be a deep team as sophomore forwards NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo, and junior guard Moon Ursin all averaged double-digit minutes a year ago. That trio provided big plays off the bench and could reasonably be expected to produce even more this season.
However, even with established stars and top-notch role players in place, Mulkey said it’s still a process of building a new team.
“We’re not the same team that won a national championship,” Mulkey said. “We have a lot of the same parts, but we have to get all on the same page. We have to take those new players and do with them what you did with Chloe Jackson and what you did with the freshmen last year. The talent is there. The returning players certainly are there, but we’re not the same team that we were at the Final Four.”
To that end, Mulkey spent time working with Cooper on Monday. Cooper came to Baylor from South Carolina where she led the Gamecocks in scoring. Now that she’s a Lady Bear, Cooper has to figure out exactly what Mulkey wants from the point guard spot, a position where the coach just happens to have earned all-American honors as a player at Louisiana Tech.
Cooper ran the offense most of the time in half court sets that the media was allowed to see during the last hour and a half of practice on Monday.
Through one official workout, Mulkey was encouraged by the progress of her new point guard and the squad in general.
“We’re farther along today than we were this time a year ago,” Mulkey said. “We had five freshmen last year. (On Monday) we moved pretty quickly.”
AND ONE: The Lady Bears will hold their first open-to-the-public practice at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the main floor at the Ferrell Center. Baylor’s annual welcome back dinner, sponsored by the Tipoff Club, will be held Thursday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is to bring a side dish or dessert and Bush’s chicken strips will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.