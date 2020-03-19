Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... NORTHWESTERN MCLENNAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... NORTHEASTERN CORYELL COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... SOUTHEASTERN BOSQUE COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... SOUTHERN HILL COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1003 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS THAT WERE PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS EASTERN CORYELL AND SOUTHERN BOSQUE AND HILL COUNTIES. * EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THESE THUNDERSTORMS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. AREAS THAT ARE LOW LYING OR USUALLY EXPERIENCE POOR DRAINAGE ARE MOST LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE FLOODING. THIS MEANS SOME LOW WATER CROSSINGS IN THE REGION MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WACO, GATESVILLE, HILLSBORO, CLIFTON, WEST, HUBBARD, VALLEY MILLS, CRAWFORD, BYNUM, CARL'S CORNER, FORT GATES, GHOLSON, SOUTH MOUNTAIN, ABBOTT, LEROY, ROSS, MALONE, PENELOPE, MERTENS AND AQUILLA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&