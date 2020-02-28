FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After opening Friday with a 2-1 win over No. 9 Florida State, the No. 23 Baylor softball team couldn’t finish strong as Villanova breezed to a 7-3 win on the second day of the Woo Pig Classic.
The win over the Seminoles (7-5) gave the Lady Bears (16-3) their fourth win over a Top 25 team this season, including Thursday’s 3-2 win over No. 22 Arkansas. However, the loss to Villanova (9-7) snapped Baylor’s 14-game winning streak.
The Lady Bears will conclude the tournament Saturday against Florida State at 10 a.m. and Kent State at 12:15 p.m.
Freshman Aliyah Pritchett (6-0) engineered Baylor’s win over Florida State as she threw a five-hitter while allowing two walks and no earned runs and striking out seven in a complete-game performance. It was her second win after pitching two shutout innings in relief of Gia Rodoni in Thursday’s win over Arkansas.
Baylor scored first as Florida State pitcher Caylan Arnold (2-2) walked Kyla Walker to open the game before Pritchett ripped a double to left field. Walker scored from third on Josie Bower’s sacrifice fly.
Pritchett drilled another double in the third to score Alyssa Avalos after she opened the inning with a walk.
Florida State scored its only run in the fifth as Kiersten Landers reached on an error and came across on Sydney Sherrill’s double.
In the second game, Villanova scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings to roll to a 7-3 win over the Lady Bears.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the third inning, Chloe Smith walked and scored after Walker committed an error in center field following Megan Kern’s single.
Caroline Jones followed with a run-scoring single off Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell (3-2) before reliever Madison Lindsey issued a bases-loaded walk to Becky Ducar to give the Wildcats a 4-1 lead.
Villanova picked up three more runs in the fourth as Jones hit a two-run single and Paige Rauch scored on an error.
Goose McGlaun pounded a two-run double in the sixth for the Lady Bears, but Rauch (8-2) escaped further trouble. Rauch got the win as she allowed seven hits, two walks and two earned runs in 6.2 innings before Victoria Sebastian notched the final out to finish off the game.
