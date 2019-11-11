Baylor Grambling

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith is fouled by Grambling guard Justice Coleman in the first half.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Baylor sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith earned Big 12 Player of the Week along with Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Smith averaged 21 points and 13.5 rebounds to earn her first Big 12 Player of the Week designation. She led the Lady Bears to wins over New Hampshire and Grambling State last week.

Smith earned one weekly honor during the 2018-19 season as she was named co-freshman of the week on Nov. 12 last year.

Kersgieter, along with co-Player of the Week honors, was named Freshman of the Week after averaging 16 points and 8.6 rebounds in a pair of Jayhawk wins.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments