After playing a leading role in Baylor’s victories over Connecticut and Oklahoma State in the last week, Lady Bears forward NaLyssa Smith earned Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Smith averaged 25 points and 13.5 rebounds in Baylor’s two games leading up to the weekly awards. She scored 20 and pulled down 12 boards against UConn, then posted career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds versus Oklahoma State.
She joins Juicy Landrum and Te’a Cooper as weekly award winners for the Lady Bears this season.
Baylor also moved up from No. 6 to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and received seven first-place votes. The Lady Bears have been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 310 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 102 straight weeks.
