Baylor women’s basketball signee Hannah Gusters was selected to the McDonald’s All-American team on Thursday.
Gusters , a senior at Irving MacArthur High School, is averaging 23.1 points and 10.9 rebounds this season. She is the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2020 and the No. 2 center according to espnW’s Hoopgurlz.
Last year, Gusters transferred to MacArthur from Duncanville High School where she won a state championship as a freshman. She averaged 14.5 points per game as a sophomore in leading the Pantherettes to a 39-2 record and the Class 6A region finals.
The McDonald’s All-American boys and girls teams were announced on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Thursday. Gusters joins current Baylor players Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards, NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Jordyn Oliver as fellow McDonald’s All-Americans.
AP source: Vikings make Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
The widely expected move was confirmed Thursday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement. Kubiak was as an offensive adviser and assistant to head coach Mike Zimmer this season, as the Vikings reached the divisional round of the playoffs.
Kubiak’s playbook, as directed by Stefanski in his first full season on the job, provided a clear boost for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense. The Vikings were eighth in the league with an average of 25.4 points a game, after ranking 19th in 2018.
“I like the scheme,” Zimmer said last week. “I like the continuity that we have offensively with the coaches, and I feel like if we add a couple more pieces and continue to work on the execution of staying with the same play calls, the same system, the same motions and formations and things like that, it’ll definitely help the offensive players.”
Big Ten suspends Illinois’ Griffin 2 games
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten suspended Illinois guard Alan Griffin two games Thursday for stepping on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic.
Griffin was called for a flagrant foul 2 and ejected with 12:21 left in the first half Tuesday at Purdue when he stomped on Stefanovic’s midsection after the guard drove for a layup and drew a crescendo of boos. No. 21 Illinois went on to win 79-62.
Griffin, averaging 8.4 points, will miss games against Michigan on Saturday and Minnesota on Jan. 30. He apologized Wednesday to Stefanovic and Purdue as well as Illinois and its fans on social media.
“After a thoughtful and thorough review of this incident, we are all extremely fortunate this did not create a hostile and unsafe environment for the players, coaches, game officials and fans,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said Thursday in a statement. “It is important for me to emphasize and make it crystal clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, period. We place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our players, coaches, game officials and fans. The situation provides a teachable moment for all parties involved, especially our student-athletes as they use their time in the Big Ten to grow as individuals both on and off the field of competition.”
