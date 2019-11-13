IRVING — Baylor’s newest class of incoming Lady Bears held their signing day ceremony at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Irving MacArthur High School gym.
It fit perfectly for a couple of primetime performers.
Post Hannah Gusters and guard Sarah Andrews – teammates on MacArthur coach Suzie Oelschlegel’s Cardinals squad – are the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the state of Texas and they’ll arrive on the Baylor campus together.
Although they signed their national letters and sent them to Baylor earlier in the day, they reserved the party for Wednesday evening when they could share it with teammates, friends and family.
“You’re looking at two of the finest players that are seniors in the state of Texas,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said during her media availability at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday. “Not only were we excited to get both of them, they both play summer ball together so they’re very familiar with each other.”
Oelschlegal, a Baylor alum who has posted more than 800 victories as a high school coach, read off the two players’ accomplishments to begin the ceremony. She also gave a nod to MacArthur alum and Baylor great Odyssey Sims, who was in attendance.
Gusters, a 6-4 post, is the No. 9 overall prospect in the nation according to ESPN’s women’s basketball recruiting rankings, while Andrews, a 5-foot-7 guard, is the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2020.
Mulkey described Andrews as having a similar skill set past MacArthur products, which includes Sims and Alexis Jones. The latest Cardinal point guard seems ready to embrace those expectations.
“Me going to the same high school that (Sims) went to, I had to fill a lot of shoes behind her and Alexis,” Andrew said. “It’s a big honor to be put in the same category with them knowing that they both went to Baylor and did huge things and that Coach Mulkey sees a little bit of them in me.”
Andrews, the top ranked player in Texas, averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and seven assists per game last season. She was a second-team selection to the USA Today All-Texas team as a junior in 2018-19.
A broken wrist caused Andrews to miss the first 15 games of last season. When she returned to the lineup, she led MacArthur to 21 wins and just two losses before the Cardinals fell to DeSoto in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Gusters, meanwhile, transferred to MacArthur from Duncanville last years and the UIL ruled she could not play varsity basketball last season. She will be cleared to take the court for the Cardinals on Dec. 12.
“It was really, really hard,” Gusters said. “It was a hard year for me. It was hard to go through, but I got my confidence back and I’m just ready to come out this year and take state.”
Gusters, the No. 2 post in the nation in the class of 2020, averaged 14.5 points as a sophomore in 2017-18 for Duncanville. She could be the next in a long line of Baylor’s dominant frontcourt players.
“You’re bringing in size with Gusters,” Mulkey said. “You’re bringing in a young lady that she can play with her back to the basket. She’s like (Lauren) Cox and Kalani (Brown). She can shoot facing the bucket and make moves.”
Gusters and Andrews are both McDonald’s All-American and USA Today All-American candidates. Although they’re still waiting to play together in high school ball, they have played select basketball on the same team for about three years.
Almost everyone in the MacArthur gym was wearing green and gold, with fresh T-shirts featuring the “Sic ‘Em” battle cry being the most prominent. The two new Lady Bears seemed eager to start earning their place in the program.
“It’s not pressure,” Andrews said. “I’m built for it. I’ve put in the work behind closed doors, so I feel I’m ready for it.”
