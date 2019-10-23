Baylor junior forward DiDi Richards made a name for herself as a defensive stopper last season and, by helping the Lady Bears win the national title, she gained the nation’s attention.
On Wednesday, Richards was one of 20 players named to the Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list for women’s college basketball’s top small forward.
The Cheryl Miller Award is presented by the Naismith Hall of Fame and the WBCA. Richards was the third Lady Bear in three days to land on the organizations’ watch lists. Grad transfer guard Te’a Cooper made the Lieberman Award watch list on Monday and guard Juicy Landrum made the Ann Meyers Drysdale watch list on Tuesday.
Richards averaged career bests with 7.2 points and 4.1 assists as a sophomore last season. She ranked first in the Big 12 and 21st in the nation in assists-to-turnover ratio at 2.54:1, and led Baylor in steals (56) on the way to Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors.
The Baylor junior was one of four Big 12 small forwards to make the Cheryl Miller preseason list along with Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Oklahoma’s Ana Llanusa and Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray.
