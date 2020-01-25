The Baylor Lady Bears survived another challenge, which seems to be their theme of the last week.
After pulling out a nine-point road win at TCU on Wednesday night, Baylor weathered a storm of 3-pointers from Texas Tech in the first half on Saturday.
When the clock hit zeroes, the defending national champion Lady Bears notched an 87-79 victory over the Lady Raiders at the Ferrell Center.
It was Baylor’s 47th-consecutive Big 12 win and their 21st-straight over the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Bears (17-1, 6-0 Big 12), pursuing their 10th-straight regular conference season title, have put a big gap between themselves and most of the Big 12 already. However, they have two key games coming in the next week versus Iowa State at home on Tuesday and on the road against Texas on Friday.
“We’re grinding out victories and taking everybody’s best shot at TCU and today,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “Sometimes you need to credit the opponent. You need to say Baylor’s getting everybody’s best shot and Baylor’s not at full speed.”
The availability of sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith will be an even bigger question coming up.
Smith, Baylor’s leading scorer, sat for the second consecutive game with a right ankle injury. Mulkey said she’s improving, but the coach didn’t offer a timeline for Smith’s return to the court.
With Smith out, Lady Bears Juicy Landrum and Lauren Cox had things covered on the offensive end against Texas Tech.
Landrum led the Lady Bears with 20 points, consistently finding gaps in the Lady Raider defense to toss in open 15-foot jumpers. Cox pitched in 17 points and eight rebounds.
“Coach made an emphasis about us just getting to the paint when the post comes and sets a screen,” Landrum said. “So we just tried to execute what she was telling us.”
Baylor extended a seven-point halftime lead to as many as 21 in the fourth quarter before a late rally by Texas Tech (13-5, 2-5).
Center Brittany Brewer scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders. Texas Tech guard Lexi Gordon finished with 18 points, but only four in the second half after Baylor defensive stopper DiDi Richards locked down on her.
“Lexi was hot from the 3-point line,” Texas Tech coach Marlene Stollings said. “I think when they changed and put DiDi on her, it kind of took care of that piece so we had to start going to some other people.”
Baylor used a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 15-point lead when Richards made a jumper in the paint.
Then the Lady Bears finished the third quarter on a 6-0 mini run. Cox hit a short jumper, then threw an overhead pass to Te’a Cooper for a fast-break layup and Richards hit another short jumper on an assist from Landrum that put Baylor ahead by 18 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Raiders didn’t have the offensive firepower to erase that deficit and Baylor added to its list of long winning streaks. But Mulkey said the streaks aren’t the important things at this point.
“I don’t know if we’ll go through this league undefeated,” Mulkey said. “Our goal is to win the thing. It’s not for me to say we’re going to go undefeated. We want to win our 10th in a row and we have the talent to do that. And we just have to keep grinding and grinding.”
The Lady Raiders were hot from beyond the arc early in the contest as they hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Gordon tossed in a trey that put Texas Tech ahead 23-20 with 2:48 remaining in the opening quarter.
However, Baylor countered with its inside-outside combination as Cox and Queen Egbo each made baskets in the paint and Landrum nailed a 3-pointer that gave the Lady Bears a 27-26 advantage going to the second quarter.
Texas Tech’s 26 points in the first 10 minutes were the most by a Baylor opponent this season.
The Lady Raiders didn’t fall off by much in the second quarter as they went to halftime shooting 44 percent from the field.
But Baylor was able to extend its lead to seven at the break, led by Cooper, who went to intermission with a team-best 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.