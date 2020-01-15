LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor Lady Bears started hot to build a big first quarter lead and never looked back as they cruised past Kansas, 90-47, on Wednesday night at Allen Field House.
Baylor shot almost 60 percent in the first quarter. Senior forward Lauren Cox made 3 of 3 field goals and 2 of 2 free throws and senior guard Te’a Cooper tossed in a pair of 3-pointers to propel the Lady Bears.
Baylor scored 28 points in the opening period, tying its highest output in a quarter so far this season in Big 12 play, to lead by 19 points when it was over.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey sent five reserves into the contest for the final minute of the first quarter, then left them in for the entire second quarter. Baylor’s backups extended the led to 35 points at the break.
By blowing past the Jayhawks, Baylor boosted its record to 14-1, including 3-0 in conference. The defending national champion Lady Bears have now won a school-record-tying 44 straight Big 12 games, which is also a conference record.
Baylor defeated top-ranked Connecticut last week and moved up from No. 6 in the AP and Coaches polls to No. 1 in the Coaches and No. 2 in the AP rankings.
The Lady Bears showed they might be hitting their stride in the way that they ran over Kansas (11-4, 0-4).
Cox and sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith each scored 13 points to lead five Baylor players in double digits. Cooper and guard Juicy Landrum each had 11 and reserve guard Trinity Oliver added 10.
For the second straight game, all 11 players on the Lady Bears’ roster scored and this time no one played more than 23 minutes.
The Lady Bears opened the game on a 21-4 run, continuing their trend of monster runs in Big 12 action. Baylor had a 29-0 run against Oklahoma in the first half and a 14-0 run versus Oklahoma State in the first quarter.
Guard Aniya Thomas led Kansas with 13 points and forward Mariane De Carvalho added 11.
Baylor crashed the boards and won that category by a big margin for the second straight game. After out-rebounding Oklahoma State by 40 on Sunday, the Lady Bears achieved a 47-25 rebounding advantage over Kansas.
