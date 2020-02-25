The Baylor women’s basketball team landed five players on the Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team that included 49 student-athletes, announced on Tuesday.

Caitlin Bickle, Lauren Cox and Moon Ursin were first-team selections for the Lady Bears while Queen Egbo and DiDi Richards were second-team honorees.

Cox was one of eight Big 12 student-athletes to earn the honor three times. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 GPA or higher while second team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA. In addition, all members must have a cumulative of two previous semesters at their respective institution and must have competed in 20 percent of their team’s contests.

