The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears had Langston, their Friday night opponent, severely outmatched, but that was no surprise and not really the point.
It was an exhibition game and the Lady Bears put on an exhibition.
Star forward Lauren Cox swatted shots on defense and dominated the interior on offense. Baylor’s array of guards ran the floor, got to the basket and hit 3-pointers to the delight of several thousand Lady Bears fans that showed up for the season’s soft opening.
Baylor defeated Langston, 149-32, but like Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said on Thursday, it wasn’t about the numbers on the scoreboard.
It was a chance for the coach — and the fans — to get a look at this version of the Lady Bears with the game lights turned on.
Graduate transfer point guard Te’a Cooper made an immediate impact in her first game in a Lady Bear uniform. After Cox won the opening tip, Juicy Landrum passed to Cooper, who was wide open at the top of the key. Cooper nailed a 3-pointer for her first shot attempt, just nine seconds into the contest.
Cooper played shooting guard at South Carolina last season and helped the Gamecocks reach the Sweet 16 before they lost to Baylor. She said this summer that she transferred to the Lady Bears program for the opportunity to run the point after seeing Chloe Jackson, a close friend of Cooper’s, make the same move and help Baylor win the national title last season.
Later in the first quarter, Cooper penetrated into the lane and dished to Cox for an easy layup.
That’s the type of thing Mulkey wanted to see.
“I enjoyed getting to see Cooper in action, (and the other) new ones,” Mulkey said. “I pretty much know what to expect from the (returners).”
Cooper finished with 15 points and six assists in 16 minutes of action. Cox notched a double-double with a 26 points and 10 rebounds. Landrum also had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
“It’s just fun,” Cox said. “It’s a Friday night, a lot of people came out to see us play and we really appreciate that. It’s always fun to get back in the Ferrell Center and play for our fans.”
Another graduate transfer, Erin Degrate, a La Vega alum who came to Baylor from Texas Tech, finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
In all, Mulkey used a rotation of eight players and seven of them scored in double figures. Freshman Jordyn Oliver poured in 28 in her collegiate debut. Trinity Oliver had 17 and Moon Ursin added 19. Didi Richards was the only Lady Bear who played who didn’t score at least 10 points. She had seven, six boards, two steals and two assists in 19 minutes.
Mulkey kept sophomores NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo, Aquira DeCosta and Caitlin Bickle on the bench. The Lady Bears coach wouldn’t specify the reason, but simply explained, “they know what it is.”
Midway through the second quarter, Baylor appeared to turn emphatically to the fast break, making repeated down-court passes for layups. The Lady Bears scored eight straight points on two fast-break layups by Trinity Oliver and one each by Ursin and Jordyn Oliver. That spurt put Baylor in front, 65-16, with 2:33 left in the second quarter.
“You get to playing with Cox, the girl can throw the ball down the floor on an overhead pass like old Bill Walton used to do,” Mulkey said. “All you’ve got to do is catch it and finish. Degrate had one of those tonight.”
Baylor led 75-16 at halftime and kept up its live-action practice in the third and fourth quarters. The Lady Bears did a good job of getting to the free throw line. Baylor hit 27 of 38 foul shots, led by Cox, who hit 10 of 12.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor sophomore Queen Egbo made the Lisa Leslie Award preseason watch list, which was announced on Friday. The Leslie Award is given to the nation’s top center at the end of the season. Egbo was one of three Big 12 players to make the list, joining Texas’ Charli Collier and Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer.
