The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears are on track to once again earn a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee released its top 16 seeds on Monday night and Baylor (27-1) was slotted as the No. 1 seed in the Dallas Region. The Lady Bears were also the second overall seed in the tournament behind top-seeded South Carolina. Oregon and Maryland were the other two projected No. 1 seeds.
South Carolina was also the No. 1 ranked team in Monday’s Associated Press poll, receiving 27 first-place votes. Baylor, ranked No. 2, received two first place votes and Oregon got the remaining first-place nod.
Joining Baylor among the top four seeds in the Dallas Region, according to the reveal, were No. 2 seed Stanford, No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 4 Iowa.
Baylor, which wrapped up its 10th-straight Big 12 regular season title last week, was the only school from the conference in the top 16 seeds.
The seed reveal on Monday was only a projection. The actual bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. on March 16 on ESPN.
The Dallas Region of the NCAA Tournament will be played at SMU’s Moody Coliseum. Tickets are available from a variety of outlets, including primesport.com and seatgeek.com.
