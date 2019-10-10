It’s no surprise that the Baylor Lady Bears, winners of nine straight Big 12 women’s basketball regular season championships, were picked to win the conference once again as voting results were announced by the conference on Thursday.
Baylor received 81 poll points while Texas checked in at second with 71.
West Virginia, Iowa State and K-State took third thru fifth place, respectively. Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas rounded the sixth thru 10th spots.
The Lady Bears’ reign of nine-consecutive regular season titles began with the 2010-2011 season. Baylor has won a league-best 10 regular season titles overall. The Lady Bears have also won 10 tournament championships to tally 20 Big 12 titles since head coach Kim Mulkey took over the program.
Baylor went 37-1 overall last season and 18-0 in Big 12 play on the way to the program’s third NCAA Championship when the Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame 82-81 in the title game.
Baylor opens the 2019-2020 season versus New Hampshire at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Ferrell Center.
