The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears got their grind on against No. 22 South Florida.
Baylor didn’t expect a blowout with the Bulls coming to town. Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said her team was going to have to go to work on the boards and that prediction came true.
It wasn’t a night when shots were falling like raindrops for Baylor. There weren’t many extended Lady Bear runs.
But Baylor showed toughness on both ends and stiff-armed South Florida all the way to a 58-46 victory on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
“I’m proud of the kids. I say that sincerely because I looked up and all night we basically had two players from last year’s championship team on the floor,” Mulkey said. “We battled, and it was good to see.”
Baylor (4-0) won its first three games this season by an average of more than 70 points and had loads of players in double-digits scoring.
This wasn’t that. It was more like a conference game against South Florida (4-1), which was picked to finish second behind Connecticut in the American Athletic Conference.
Lady Bears forward Queen Egbo came off the bench to post a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She had 10 big points in the second half when the Lady Bears needed them to stay in front.
“It felt good knowing your team trusted you and your coaches trusted you to put you in a situation where every single play matters,” Egbo said. “It’s definitely not an opportunity you want to give away.”
Baylor guard DiDi Richards did a little bit of everything. She had eight points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and held Bulls leading scorer Enna Pehadzic to three points on 1 of 11 shooting.
Richards and fellow Lady Bear guard Juicy Landrum each played all 40 minutes against South Florida.
“It’s what I’m supposed to do,” Richards said. “It’s what they want me to do is guard the best player and I’ve been doing it since last year. This year I’m trying to be able to know when to take breaks within the game. I don’t feel like it had an effect on the offensive end.”
South Florida cut Baylor’s lead to 45-42 points when forward Bethy Mununga hit a jumper with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter.
But the Lady Bears didn’t flinch. They made a single free throw on three straight possessions, then Egbo hit a jumper for a 50-42 advantage. Baylor held the Bulls scoreless for three crucial minutes, paving the way for the Lady Bears’ 43rd- straight home victory.
Landrum put the finishing touch on the win by hitting a 3-pointer – Baylor’s first of the contest in six attempts – with 1:07 remaining for a 56-44 lead.
Baylor struggled from the free-throw line, hitting 25 of 39, but still outscored South Florida by 20 points from the stripe.
“We got to the foul line 39 times,” Mulkey said. “If you make a little bit more than we did from the foul line you might could have breathed a little more through the game.”
South Florida defeated then-15th-ranked Texas, 64-57, to work its way into the top 25. The Bulls showed their strengths against Baylor too, as they out-rebounded the Lady Bears, 35-33. The Bulls shot just 29 percent from the field, but they made seven 3-pointers that helped them stay close throughout the contest.
South Florida guard Elisa Pinzan nailed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter, elevating the Bulls to 10 points on 29-percent shooting in the first 10 minutes. At that juncture, Baylor led 15-10, its closest opening quarter of the season so far.
Pinzan hit another trey early in the second quarter to cut the Lady Bears’ margin to two, and Bulls forward Tamara Henshaw tied it by scooping a shot under Baylor’s Erin DeGrate in the paint.
But the Lady Bears responded with a 10-0 run.
Richards started it by dropping a pass into the post to NaLyssa Smith, which Smith converted with an inside basket. Then point guard Te’a Cooper went to the basket for a layup, drew a foul and completed the three-point play. Cooper also brought a roar from the crowd during the surge with a nifty spin to her left that resulted in an open layup and a 24-15 lead with 5:13 remaining in the first half.
South Florida kept it close through the first half despite shooting only 26 percent in the first half and getting outscored by 10 from the free throw line.
Cooper had nine points to lead the Lady Bears in the first two quarters and they took a 29-21 advantage to the break.
