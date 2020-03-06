Baylor Oregon (copy)

Baylor guard Juicy Landrum cheers after the Lady Bears' win over Oregon at the 2019 Final Four.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

The Baylor women’s basketball team announced a premier matchup for its 2020-21 nonconference slate on Friday.

The Lady Bears are set to face Oregon in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 19 at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The women’s game will be part of a quadruple-header also featuring three men’s matchups between Pac-12 and Big 12 Schools. The Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge will resume in 2021 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Baylor leads the all-time series with Oregon, 4-0, with the last matchup coming in the national semifinals at the 2019 Final Four in Tampa, Fla. The Lady Bears took a 72-67 win April 5. Baylor and Oregon are projected No. 1 seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament that could lead to another meeting before next year’s contest.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments