Of all the winning streaks the Baylor Lady Bears have going, don’t overlook this one: the Lady Bears are on the brink of a third-straight perfect run through Big 12 regular season play.
Baylor travels to Iowa State for a noon game on Sunday and the Cyclones are the only team that stands between the Lady Bears and another 18-0 conference record.
The second-ranked Lady Bears (28-1, 17-0 Big 12) wrapped up their 10th-straight regular season conference title three games ago when they went to West Virginia and won 64-39 on Feb. 24. If Baylor defeats Iowa State, it will win the Big 12 championship by at least five games and head to next week’s conference tournament as the overwhelming favorite to win that too.
Baylor has clearly dominated the Big 12, as was expected. But there’s no letting up between now and the start of the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks.
“You always have to have goals when you play,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “A lot of teams would be content, and we are content to have another Big 12 title, but the goal is win that next basketball game. The goal is ‘Let’s try to go undefeated now.’ And then when you get to the conference tournament, try to win those as well.”
The challenge in front of them at the moment is to defeat a strong Iowa State program on its home floor on senior day. The Cyclones (17-11, 9-8) will send off seniors Nia Washington, Jade Thurmon, Adriana Camber and Ines Nezerwa.
Iowa State has been playing without junior forward Kristin Scott, who could be out for the season with a back injury. But the Cyclones still have their main cog in sophomore guard Ashley Joens, who leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.7 points per game.
Iowa State also has a lot to play for as the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments approach. The Cyclones were tabbed a 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN’s bracketology on Saturday morning. A win over Baylor would no doubt bump them up and help them secure the No. 4 seed in the conference bracket.
“You have to consider it and we’ll talk more tonight,” Mulkey said. “We’ll get there today and practice and we’ll talk about everything that could possibly motivate Iowa State. But we’ll also talk about what motivates us. We’ll watch film and we’ll do our homework.”
Baylor is coming off a strong senior night performance in which senior forward Lauren Cox had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds and graduate transfer point guard Te’a Cooper poured in a game-high 20 points to lift the Lady Bears over Texas.
Meanwhile, Baylor junior DiDi Richards, who leads the Big 12 in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio, is one win away from three perfect 18-0 conference records in her three seasons with the Lady Bears program.
She said it’s all about playing in the moment.
“I think (the Baylor coaches) do a great job of preparing us for games like this,” Richards said. “Every game we have a detailed scouting report. It’s just being able to follow the scouting report and take it to the court.”
