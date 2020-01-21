As the Baylor women’s basketball team was preparing for a mid-week Big 12 road trip to TCU, the subject of streaks came up in Tuesday’s press conference.
Lady Bears senior guard Juicy Landrum gave a polite answer commenting on the team’s focus as it attempts to extend its current 45-game conference run. That mark is a school and Big 12 record, and Landrum said winning the Big 12 championship is a high priority.
But the streak is merely a subplot for Baylor, which is currently ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and No. 1 in the Coaches poll.
“I find out about a new streak every day, I feel like,” Lady Bears point guard Te’a Cooper said. “It’s something that (Baylor has) done for a long time. I feel like there’s a new update every game that we play.”
Another significant streak on the line when Baylor plays TCU at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Horned Frogs’ Schollmaier Arena will be the Lady Bears’ 27 straight wins over TCU that dates back to 1991.
The Horned Frogs have never beaten Baylor in a Big 12 game.
But that’s all the more reason for Baylor to take TCU seriously — that and the Horned Frogs’ level of experience.
TCU starts four seniors. The lone exception is junior Lauren Heard, who is in her third season as a starter and leads the Horned Frogs with 17.6 points per game. The group has posted some impressive wins, including a win at Texas to start Big 12 play and back-to-back road wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma entering Wednesday’s game.
“Those guys have been playing together at TCU a long time,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “They’re trying to get to the NCAA Tournament. They’re well coached. They battle hard and you don’t go to Texas and you don’t beat Oklahoma and those guys without being a very good team. We know it’s going to be tough and we’re going to prepare just like we do every game.”
The Horned Frogs handed Oklahoma a 19-point defeat at the Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday.
That’s eye-opening stuff, but then Baylor has a run of three straight victories by at least 40 points over West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Those wins followed a 16-point thumping of No. 1 Connecticut on the Huskies’ home floor on Jan. 9.
“I know people tend to just look at final scores and think, ‘Wow, that was easy,’” Mulkey said. “No, sometimes you’re just playing really well and you beat good teams.”
The Horned Frogs have a challenge in front of them in slowing down Baylor’s thriving transition game. So far in Big 12 games, the Lady Bears averaged 16.75 fast break points with a high of 19 against Oklahoma State.
“This team has speed and has post players that will turn and outlet the ball down the floor,” Mulkey said. “To me, that is a big difference from last year’s team in that we’re looking to take off even more so than in previous years.”
