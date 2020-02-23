The Baylor Lady Bears face a high-degree-of-difficulty, high-reward task in their quick turnaround from a win over Oklahoma on Saturday to a road game at West Virginia two days later.
It’s the first time this season that Baylor will play two Big 12 games in three days and it just so happens that the prize for a Lady Bears win is clinching at least a share of the conference title.
The Lady Bears are tracking the standings as close as anyone as they try to win their 10th-straight Big 12 regular season championship.
“We’ve been writing how many remaining games that we have, we write on the board how many it takes to win it, how many it takes to get at least a tie and to clinch it by yourself,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We talk about that. You can’t avoid that. That’s motivation here late in the year when you’re trying to grind out wins.”
The Lady Bears (25-1, 14-0) tipoff at West Virginia (16-9, 6-8) at 6 on Monday night. Coming out of the weekend games, Baylor has a three-game lead on TCU in second place in the conference standings with four games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament.
The math is straight forward. If Baylor defeats West Virginia, TCU could only tie the Lady Bears in the standings. Given that the Lady Bears have already beaten the Horned Frogs twice, Baylor can also clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a win over the Mountaineers.
But Mulkey won’t let her players forget that West Virginia is also the last Big 12 opponent to beat the Lady Bears. Mountaineers guard Tynice Martin scored 32 points to lead her team to a 77-66 victory over Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament final in 2017.
“Tynice, I still have visions in my head of when she killed us in the Big 12 Tournament that year,” Mulkey said. “She’s a tremendous jump shooter. She’s going to get the assignment for DiDi (Richards). We’ve just got to make sure we contain the other players because we know how difficult it is to guard her.”
West Virginia has a good one-two punch with Martin and guard Kysre Gondrezick averaging 15.1 and 16.1 points respectively.
But the Mountaineers struggled to slow down Baylor when they met the first time this season in mid-January. The Lady Bears raced to a 42-17 halftime lead in that game and won 91-51 as Moon Ursin led the way with 22 points.
On Saturday evening, Mulkey described the reasons why traveling across the country for a game like this will be tough. But the up side is self-evident.
A win means the potential for another party at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.
